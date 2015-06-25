NewsOne Top 5: Supreme Court Upholds Obamacare Subsidies…AND MORE

NewsOne’s Top 5 takes a quick look at the stories trending on NewsOne.com that you are talking about. Today’s list includes:
- Supreme Court Upholds Health Care Law
- Louis Farrakhan: Blacks “Have Caught As Much Hell” Under American Flag “As The Confederate”
- Thousands Honor Sen. Clementa Pinckney At State House Viewing
- Police: Arsonist Deliberately Set Black Church In North Carolina Ablaze
- Here Are The Major Retailers & States Backing Away From The Confederate Flag
