Your browser does not support iframes.

Britt has your ratchet reality review of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Stevie J signs with Diddy, Joseline & Dime fought over their past stripper antics, plus, Rasheeda calls up Kirk’s hotel room and a voice that doesn’t belong to him answers. Click on the audio player to hear about that and more on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Rasheeda Calls Kirk’s Hotel Room And Doesn’t Like Who Answers! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: