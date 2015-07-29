Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Involved In Car Accident Allegedly Caused By Paparazzi

Actress Lauren London and rapper Nipsey Hussle are likely not too happy with Hollywood photographers right about now.

The couple was reportedly enjoying an afternoon shopping trip on Melrose earlier today when they were bombarded by paparazzi hoping to get a shot of the two, who are rarely seen out in public when not promoting their work. According to the The YBF, as Lauren and Nipsey retreated to their car and attempted to drive away, one photographer got too close which resulted in one person being struck.

Eventually, the police were called to the scene to diffuse the situation.

Fans of the notoriously private couple ventured to social media to comment on how calm they appeared to be in photos taken while they were speaking with the police shortly after the accident occurred.

Details on what exactly happened and who was to blame for the accident are still unfolding.

