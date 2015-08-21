Timbaland And V. Bozeman Give An Uplifting Live Performance! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Fans were excited to hear Timbaland plans to release new Aaliyah music, but it was all about his music at The Blitz!
Watch him perform his latest single “Smile” with singer and “Empire” actress V.Bozeman that excited and uplifted everyone!
This event was presented by The Frequency | Radio One, and is an annual Urban artist showcase and music industry gathering This year is the fifth anniversary of The Blitz and the launch party for OneX, Radio One’s new custom content studio for brands and their curators.
