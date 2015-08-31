MEMES of the Week: All The Best Memes From The 2015 VMA’s [MEMES]

On this week’s version of MEME’s of The Week, we take a look at a few Memes from the VMA’s and also take a look at what your Monday feels like. Check them out below…
Debo is your monday…
VMA’s had us like…
RED CARPET RECAP: The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards
The Kardashians and Jenners are in the building.
Fresh off the success of his new single, Justin Bieber comes through in jeans and a jacket.
The oldest and the youngest.
Still got it! Britney Spears was everything in a see-through sequined number.
Kim Kardashian arrived with her hubby, Kanye West, who will receive the 2015 Video Vanguard Award.
Pharrell and his wife were the red carpet's denim duo.
Ciara rocked noticeably shorter hair as she arrived in a daring dress.
Yas! Nicki Minaj stunned in gold.
O'Shea Jackson Jr. kept things casual.
Rocking a jacket that reads, "KKKops are the biggest gang," clearly Vic Mensa chose to make a statement.
Cara Delevingne in Saint Laurent.
Rocking a patterned frock, JoJo is still a perfect 10.
Selena Gomez proves that you can never go wrong with all black everything.
Gigi Hadid absolutely shined.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen gave us yet another reason to consider them #RelationshipGoals.
Nick Jonas rocked head-to-toe leather.
Amber Rose and Blac Chyna continued their BFF escapades in matching outfits.
Jeremy Scott kept it vibrant in color. Much like this year's Moon Man trophy.
Miguel was looking fly in YSL.
Taylor Swift opted for a sequined top and trousers combo.
Demi Lovato was pretty in pink.
Miley Cyrus narrowly avoids nip-slips in Versace.
Charlamagne flashed a smile for the photogs before hosting the red carpet.
Kelly Osbourne attended to host the pre-show.
Tori Kelly flaunted her toned legs in short-shorts.
Major squad goals.
Rocsi Diaz didn't shy away from flashing cleavage in a revealing LBD.
Vanessa Hudgens was simply beautiful in an elegant gown.
Work! Rita Ora's feathers are unstoppable.
Praise Him.
