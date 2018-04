Tasha Smith chats with the morning show about Power, Empire, For Better & For Worse, being an acting coach and all of her many projects. Plus, she opens up about how she stays in such great shape. Click on the audio player to hear about this exclusive interview on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

