Lil Herb & Lil Durk “Ain’t Right” (NEW MUSIC)

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from G Herbo.

The Chicago rapper has kept a pretty low profile this year, but he’s back collaborating with longtime friend Lil Durk.

While Lil Durk released his debut album Remember My Name at the beginning of the summer, it’s been over a year since we’ve gotten anything new from Herb. However, “Ain’t Right” is off Lil Herb’s forthcoming project Ballin Like I’m Kobe, which is due out sometime this year.

Herbo’s Ballin Like I’m Kobe is said to feature Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper, and Common.

Take a listen to “Ain’t Right” below.

