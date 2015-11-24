Daniel Craig Speaks On His Future As Bond & Idris Elba As Successor

Daniel Craig, the current star of the James Bond franchise, spoke to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and the team wasted no time getting into the nitty-gritty.

Diving into his comments about wanting to “slit his wrists” rather than film another Bond movie, Daniel’s response was simple: it was an impulsive answer. He compared it to someone asking you if you’re going to run another marathon when you’re 200 yards from the finish. He hasn’t given it any thought, and the writers and producers are in the same boat, including concentrating on other endeavors for a while.

Craig has thoughts about who will succeed his legacy though, as the Idris Elba rumblings have led to a bit of controversy. But none of that is coming from Daniel – he’d be cool with Idris playing the new and improved agent.

Listen to the rest of Daniel Craig’s interview above, in which he speaks about his love for video games, and more.

SOURCE: The Rickey Smiley Show