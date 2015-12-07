Constantine “Dean” Andrews, the Chicago Police Department’s chief of detectives, has resigned following the announcement that the Department of Justice will investigate the CPD after the release of footage showing the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.

According to NBC Chicago, Andrews sent in his resignation Monday morning. But he’s not the first to step down in the wake of the DOJ’s announcement. On Sunday, Scott Ando, head of the Independent Police Review Authority, turned in his resignation letter as well. Police superintendent Garry McCarthy was already fired two weeks ago by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Sparked by outcry from the nation surrounding the shooting death of McDonald by officer Jason Van Dyke, Attorney General Loretta Lynch said a civil “pattern and practice investigation” will look into how the McDonald case was handled, as well as the use of deadly force and training practices in the department.

Other police killings that have stayed under the radar and pose racial or ethical inconsistencies will also be investigated.

Emanuel welcomed the DOJ’s investigation and assured the public he would not be stepping down from his position amid backlash from the October 2014 shooting.

Over the past few weeks, documents showed Van Dyke and other police accounts were drastically different from dash cam footage of the incident, alluding to an alleged cover-up. Van Dyke has been charged with first-degree murder.

SOURCE: NBC Chicago | VIDEO CREDIT: Inform

SEE ALSO:

DOJ To Launch Investigation Into Chicago Police Department

Official Police Report On Laquan McDonald Shooting Drastically Different From Dashcam Video

Chicago Police Department’s Chief Of Detectives Resigns Following Announcement Of DOJ Investigation was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: