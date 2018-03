According to Astrolis.com

The Moon’s first visit to Scorpio since your birthday month ended and since Venus returned over the weekend is a chance to take stock and with your birthday month behind you and the romantic tide having turned, to look to the future not through your eyes but through your heart. Following your heart is not just the rule of thumb on the romantic front, but into the future full stop.

