Amazon Prime Day 2026: 12 Beauty Brands You Need To Shop

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Who doesn’t love to take advantage of great deals? Shoppers, the time has come for Amazon’s beloved Prime Day sale! While Amazon is considered a one-stop shop for all things appliances and electronics, the e-retailer has upped its game to include various categories, including coveted beauty finds. From Tuesday, June 23, through Friday, June 26, it’s time for everyone to shop ‘til they drop without breaking the bank.

The Details

​The e-commerce retailer is leaving no stone unturned in the beauty deals department. Beauty lovers can expect to enjoy 20% to 50% off essentials across body care, makeup, skincare, haircare, and grooming. Plus, Amazon’s “Today’s Big Deals” will return, allowing shoppers to explore themed daily drops from top brands starting at midnight each day of the sale. However, the “big deal” drops will only be available for a limited time. As expected, the Amazon Prime Day sale is exclusive to Prime members, who will enjoy complimentary two-day shipping.

​Every year, Amazon Prime Day gets bigger, and this sale is no exception. With countless items making it on the coveted sale rack, it can be a challenge to pinpoint the necessities. And at HelloBeautiful, we make it a priority to sift through the lineup to find the products worth adding to your collection. Whether lightweight makeup products top your list, whole body deodorants are your new obsession, or you find yourself running out of vitamin C serums, we’ve got you covered.

It’s Time to Stock Up

​Ready to shop? We thought so! It’s time to secure your trusty plastic, stabilize your Wi-Fi connection, stretch your fingers, and prepare to fill your virtual carts to the max. Here are 12 Amazon Prime Day beauty picks.

​Happy Shopping, Beauties!

​Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.