Tia Mowry: My Best Christmas Gift Was When My Husband Proposed To Me

Sneezing, body Aches and fever. It’s flu season, which means runny noses and sick days off from work with possibly no pay. Sigh. With Christmas around the corner, there’s no time to be bed ridden with tissues decorating the night stand.

Tia Mowry, teamed up on a campaign called “Mom Knows Best” with AstraZeneca – the makers of FluMist® Quadrivalent to provide tips that will help you fight the flu this holiday. As a busy wife, mother and career woman, Tia knows a thing or two about playing doctor.

“My husband is the worst. Cree — this kid is so strong.’ she said. ‘But my husband, even if he just has a cough, he’s like ‘OMG, I’m so sick.’

Some of her tips include: carrying hand sanitizer, changing your clothes when you get home from school or work and eat healthy.

Tia also shared her favorite Christmas memories. Hit the play button to find out what Christmas is like in the Mowry-Hardrict household and what she considers the best Christmas gift of all time.

