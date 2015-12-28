Cleveland Cop Will Not Face Charges In Tamir Rice Shooting

An Ohio Grand Jury has declined to file charges against a police officer in the death of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot last year, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty announced Monday, reports The New York Times.

McGinty called the case against Timothy Loehmann “a perfect storm of human error” but said no crime was committed, writes the news outlet.

From The Times:

The decision by grand jurors was the end of a lengthy investigation that was criticized by Tamir’s family and by activists, who called the shooting senseless and said the officer should have been charged with murder months ago.

Tamir, who was black, was carrying a replica gun outside a recreation center when someone called 911. The caller cautioned that Tamir was probably a juvenile and that the weapon was “probably fake,” but that information was not relayed to the two officers who responded, Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback.

[…]

Mr. McGinty said it was “indisputable” that Tamir was drawing the weapon from his waistband when he was shot — either to hand it over to police or to show them that it was not a real firearm. But Mr. McGinty said there was no way for the officers to know that as they pulled up.

The child’s family has questioned Loehmann’s account of the shooting, and has sued the city and both officers in federal court, notes the report.

Developing story….

SOURCE: The New York Times | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

Confederate Flag Removed From SC Statehouse Can Cost Up To $3 Million To Preserve

Also On 93.9 WKYS: