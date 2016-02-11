It’s no secret Ciara and Russell Wilson aren’t having sex, the real question is, how are they maintaining their abstinence with all the temptation between them?

Ciara opened up about their vow to withhold from sex in Cosmopolitan. “I’m human,” she says. “So it is not easy, especially when I look at him and I think he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen — that I’ve ever laid my eyes on, to be honest. I’m like, Look the other way! Look the other way!”

Ci Ci and Russell’s relationship appears to be thriving so thy may be onto something. She added,

“But he’s such an awesome guy and the cool thing is that every day, we’re growing with each other. We get to have really healthy conversations and focus on each other as people. That is very important to me and him. It’s very valuable. We’re just enjoying ourselves and going one day at a time and praying and staying positive. Being strong here!”

Ci Ci then defined the bounds of their abstinence.

“You get to hug and you get to have a nice good kiss, but you have to be careful not to go too far so you don’t end up in the place you’re trying to avoid being in. Strong, strong, strong, strong! Just the strongest resistance to temptation.”

Ciara and Russell were recently spotted at an NBA game looking better than ever.

Ciara: Russell Wilson Is ‘The Most Beautiful Thing I’ve Ever Seen’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com