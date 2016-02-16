He’s Back! Jay Electronica Fires Shots At Kendrick Lamar On “The Curse Of Mayweather” (NEW MUSIC)

Jay Electronica has been, surprisingly, in the media a lot lately.

The rapper — who we’re still waiting on an album from — recently fired shots at both Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent in Periscope rant that leaked on YouTube.

And, he also dropped a new song on Twitter:

In his latest song “The Curse of Mayweather,” Jay covers a lot of topics, specifically, Kendrick’s Grammy nominations.

Jay says in a verse, “He’s got 11 Grammy nominations, y’all not equal. Maaaan, f-ck these white people. My grandmother died at 82 scrubbing floor, And n*ggas still running around begging for awards.”

We’re not sure how serious the beef is, as the two were both featured on Big Sean‘s song “Control” which shook up the rap industry.

But as usual, Jay murders the verses in the song.

Check it out for yourself up top.

SOURCE: Miss Info | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty