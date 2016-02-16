RUMOR HAS IT: Kanye West Had A Meltdown Backstage Ahead Of His “Saturday Night Live” Performance

Kanye West has been going off on Twitter for quite some time now and if we’re honest, we’re not quite sure why.
Last we heard, he’d been pleading with Mark Zuckerberg to fund his new business ventures, because Mark likes his music but watches him “barely breathe” financially. Now a father to two, Kanye also proclaimed that instead of opening up “one school in Africa,” businessmen with the kind of money to do so should help him instead.
These requests came after ‘Ye tweeted and revealed his $53 million personal debt. At the start of this week, he’s still going off, and the inevitable meltdown reports have begun to circulate.
According to Page Six, Kanye had a meltdown just before his widely-reported Saturday Night Live performance – and supposedly, it was so bad, his wife Kim Kardashian had to head backstage to help him get himself together.
From Vulture:
Unidentified sources speaking to the New York Post claim the live-sketch show’s meager stage setup prompted a whimsical Kanye meltdown, one that entailed the rapper almost bailing moments before he and his act were supposed to air. “There were a few really tense minutes [backstage],” one source explains, noting that Kim, in the audience with Kylie Jenner, had to help Lorne Michaels and Co. mollify the rapper. “He freaked out about how the set was arranged. He was saying he’s ‘the greatest artist,’” another adds.
The alleged source continued:
“He’s under a lot of stress between the new album and the fashion line.”
In addition to the meltdown reports, the media has been having a ball with Trevor Noah’s thoughts on Kanye’s behavior as of late. During Kendrick Lamar’s earthshaking Grammy performance last night, the new Daily Show and comedian host joked that “Kendrick is what Kanye would have been if the Kardashians didn’t get him.”
Ouch. We’re just hoping everything is alright with Kanye. We’ll continue to keep you updated.
SOURCE: Vulture | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News
RUMOR HAS IT: Kanye West Had A Meltdown Backstage Ahead Of His “Saturday Night Live” Performance was originally published on globalgrind.com