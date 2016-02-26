Barack Obama Sings Along During A Ray Charles Tribute, And We’re Like, Damn We’re Gonna Miss You

Man, we love POTUS.

The president sang along with some of music’s biggest names to pay tribute to Ray Charles.

Obama and the first lady joined Usher, Demi Lovato, Leon Bridges and more to perform Charles’ classic song, “What’d I Say.”

“No matter the feeling—whether it was love, longing or loss–Ray Charles had the rare ability to collapse our weightiest emotions into a single note,” Obama said. “And from the tiny clubs in which he started out to the arenas that he eventually filled, Ray was an electrifying performer. He couldn’t see us, but we couldn’t take our eyes off of him,” he said of the late singer.

Watch the moment below:

