A Milli, A Milli, A Milli: Priyanka Chopra Dazzles In $8M Worth Of Diamonds

Our favorite Desi girl, Priyanka Chopra gave us award-winning style on the 2016 Academy Award red carpet and she was just there to present Best Editing! The 33-year old stunned in a white, floral gown by Zuhair Murad. Spring is right around the corner and the actress and pageant queen blossomed in style. The dress fit her perfectly and her train was elegant, yet not overwhelming. Her jeweled, metallic, minutiae is the perfect accessory and plays well against the white. Of course, the star looked elegantly refreshing; however, Priyanka upped the grandeur by dripping in diamonds…8 MILLION DOLLARS WORTH.

Looking like a lady of luxury in Lorraine Schwartz, her pear drop 90 carat diamond earrings retail for a whopping $3.2 million. The top portion of these earrings are 30 carats, while the bottom half are 90. Wow! For her smallest finger, she sported a 10 carat diamond ring worth almost $1 million. We love the 8 carat bypass ring on her finger.

Priyanka shows us diamonds are a girls’ best friend! You can get the look, too, for a fraction of the price! Each of these pieces is under $15, beauties.

A. Snowy drop earrings – yes, please!

B. A jeweled ring set is such a deal! Get two rings, for the price of one!

C. Single stone pear drop earrings give an elegant look and lengthen the neckline!

D. This dream catcher design is such a dream and will be sure to catch plenty of eyes.

E. Double up the ring for double the bling!

DON’T MISS:

Trend Report: A Stance Between Black And White At The 2016 Academy Awards

February Cover Girls: Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, and Priyanka Chopra Slay For Elle Magazine

GET THE LOOK: Find Out How Women Are Getting Shorter Hair Without Scissors

Also On 93.9 WKYS: