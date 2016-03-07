The Internet “Special Affair / Curse” (NEW VIDEO)

The Internet undoubtedly had one of the best R&B albums of 2015, and they’re continuing to promote the album with new videos.

On the heels of covering N.E.R.D.’s “Tape You,” The Internet release the videos for Ego Death cuts “Special Affair” and “Palace / Curse.” The black and white video features Syd and friends vibing out at a house party. The four-minute clip eventually transitions to a scene where the band is performing on stage, before making another transition to Tyler, the Creator rapping his contribution to “Curse.”

The Internet will perform at this year’s Broccoli Festival in Washington, D.C. in April. Watch their new video up top.