TV One, CNN To Host Ohio Democratic Presidential Town Hall

This Sunday at 8/7c, TV One and CNN will host the Ohio Democratic Presidential Town Hall helmed by NewsOne Now‘s Roland Martin and CNN’s Jake Tapper at Ohio State University’s Mershon Auditorium.

An announcement for the upcoming town hall meeting from CNN states, “The March 13 event will serve as the closing statement in this “Super Tuesday” Democratic primary and follow a similar format of the five critically acclaimed Democratic and Republican town halls that CNN has hosted this year.”

According to CNN, “Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has confirmed her appearance at the town hall and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has been extended an invitation to participate.”

Be sure to watch the Ohio Democratic Presidential Town Hall Sunday, March 13 at 8/7c on TV One (check your local listings).

