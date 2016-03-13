RISE AND GRIND! Morning Music News: BJ The Chicago Kid, OVO Sound & More!

Following the release of his sophomore album In My Mind, BJ The Chicago Kid drops a new outtake from the project featuring TDE’s Jay Rock titled “OMG.” Listen to Nottz-produced track here. [Miss Info]

Production duo The Knocks and Harlem heavyweight Cam’Ron pay homage to one of the greatest cities in the world, New York City. Watch the black-and-white “New York City” music video here. [Miss Info]

As expected, OVO Sound Radio premiered a few gems during last night’s episode. Oliver El-Khatib premiered new joints from Roy Wood$, Jimmy Prime, and Ramriddlz, Stream the new tracks here. [2DopeBoyz]

The Weeknd might be dropping a new project soon. The Toronto crooner tweeted a photo of himself, captioning the photo “chapter done soon. Just let these pages flip.” Is he serious about dropping a follow-up album to Beauty Behind The Madness? Stay tuned. [Complex]

Who knew Selena Gomez could rap? The singer recorded herself rapping along to Nicki Minaj‘s verse on her 2010 collaboration with Drake “Up All Night.” Check out the clips here. [Billboard]

