Brandy Remixes Sunshine Anderson’s “Heard It All Before”

We may not have heard from her in a while, but who hasn’t heard of Sunshine Anderson‘s “Heard It All Before” (2001).
Turns out way back when, she and Brandy collaborated for a remix of her popular song but never released it. The producer of it, Mike City, let the never-before-heard remix loose a few days ago after finding out someone leaked it on Youtube.
Take a listen below…
Press Play:
