Brandy Remixes Sunshine Anderson’s “Heard It All Before”

Staff
Brandy Norwood

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

We may not have heard from her in a while, but who hasn’t heard of Sunshine Anderson‘s “Heard It All Before” (2001).

Turns out way back when, she and Brandy collaborated for a remix of her popular song but never released it. The producer of it, Mike City, let the never-before-heard remix loose a few days ago after finding out someone leaked it on Youtube.

Take a listen below…

Press Play:

