WATCH: Stephen Curry’s Most Electrifying Plays

MVP Steph Curry has taken the NBA by storm and is arguably one of the best players on the planet with unlimited range. Check out a few of his most electrifying plays.
This Saturday, Curry’s Warriors take on Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs who have the second best record in the league. In what could be the game of the year, who are you with?
Warriors or Spurs?
Black History Month: Modern-Day Sports Icons & Moments
14 Pictures That Prove Steph & Ayesha Curry Are The Black Love MVPs
14 Pictures That Prove Steph & Ayesha Curry Are The Black Love MVPs
