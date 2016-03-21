Drake & The Entire OVO Crew Turned Up At J. Prince’s Block Party

Drake did Texas big this weekend.

After surprising fans at SXSW’s The FADER Fort, the Canadian rapper shocked attendees at J. Prince’s second annual birthday block party by showing up on Sunday afternoon.

Drake packed up his crew and headed down to Houston to party with his bestie Jas.

Drake wasn’t the only celebrity to join the festivities. Waka Flocka, Rich Homie Quan, Migos, Cap 1, and The Money Team feted J. Prince in Houston too.

After making a few rounds in Houston’s Fifth Ward, the Views From The 6 rapper delivered an impromptu rooftop performance of “Hotline Bling.”

At last year’s block party, Meek Mill and Tyga partied with J. Prince and Drake in Houston. Funny how quickly things change.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

