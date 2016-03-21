CURRENTLY OBSESSED: Tracee Ellis Ross Has Been Our Girlfriend For The Past Decade

She had us at ‘Joan.’

Tracee Ellis Ross has had a place in our heart since she starred as the slightly neurotic, hilariously funny and always fly Joan in ‘Girlfriends.’

Since the series ended, the big-eyed beauty has continued to captivate us with her timely humor, trill rap bars, and flawless style.

Being the daughter of musical legend Diana Ross, you would think the star would give off an air of elitism or ‘better than thou’-ness. But not at all. Tracee comes off as the type of girl you invite over to take out your weave or to have a random dance party in your living room with to ‘Drake’s’ latest album while sipping wine and passing the hookah.

As the matriarch of the hit sitcom ‘Black-ish,’ Tracee is showing us a different side of her comedic skills. She easily weaves together laughter and somber moments, which is why we’ve been following every step of her career religiously.

Here is why we are currently obsessed with Tracee:

She’s Trill, Yo:

Her rapper alias ‘T-Murda’ needs to just go ahead and go on tour because we would buy tickets. The actress manages to spit hot rhymes over beats while keeping up with her ‘Black-Ish’ schedule. Super multi-talented this one:

She Slays:

Tracee is just constantly draped in style and class. We can’t get enough of her perfect outfit choices from every day, to the red carpet. She’s definitely a modern-day style muse:

In The Words Of Janelle Monae, “The Booty Don’t Lie”:

Tracee serves curves, girl. And she’s proud of them.

She’s A Girl’s Girl

By that we mean, she’s the type of girl who is not afraid to let another girl shine. She is super supportive of other women in the industry which is so awesome to see. So many of her IG pics celebrate the accomplishments of her peers:

She’s Not Afraid To Laugh At Herself

For Tracee, laughing and loving go hand and hand. She reminds us all we need to lighten up a bit, take it easy, and crack up at ourselves once and awhile.

Act II #BBHMM A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Dec 26, 2015 at 8:58pm PST

She’s Such A BLACK girl (but don’t forget, she’s also Bob Ellis’ daughter)

She likes cornbread and collard greens b*tch (Big Freedia voice).

From the way she eats to the way she sings to the way she washes her hair, she’s just, well, all of us:

She’s Woke:

Tracee has never been afraid to speak out about the social issues that are plaguing the country. She unashamedly said Black Lives DO matter.

She also works to continually to uplift us girls. This year, she told a room filled with women during Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood luncheon that they should love their bodies:

“Boobs don’t belong up here, they belong down here,” she added. “This is where God put them. I am human. I listen to fear and lean into it. I don’t always feel fierce but I do feel human.”

So many reasons to love this woman. Did we miss anything?

