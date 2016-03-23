The Hip Hop Community Reacts to the Passing of Phife Dawg

Some of Hip-Hop’s elite posted their condolences for the late Hop Hop Icon Phife Dawg. The member of the iconic Hip-Hop group A Tribe Called Quest passed away at the age of 45.
More On Phife Dawg:
A Tribe Called Quest Member Phife Dawg Passes Away
Phife Dawg Explains “What J Dilla Meant To Him”
Legendary A Tribe Called Quest Member Phife Dawg Gives His All-Time Top 5 On #TheWhat
They Reminisce Over You: Rappers Gone Too Soon
14 photos Launch gallery
They Reminisce Over You: Rappers Gone Too Soon
1. Eazy-E (September 7, 1963 – March 26, 1995)1 of 14
2. Heavy D (May 24, 1967 – November 8, 2011)2 of 14
3. Jam Master Jay (January 21, 1965 – October 30, 2002)3 of 14
4. Left Eye (May 27, 1971 – April 25, 2002)4 of 14
5. Nate Dogg (August 19, 1969 – March 15, 2011)5 of 14
6. Notorious B.I.G. (May 21, 1972 – March 9, 1997)6 of 14
7. Pimp C (December 29, 1973 – December 4, 2007)7 of 14
8. Big L (May 30, 1974 – February 15, 1999)8 of 14
9. Big Pun (November 10, 1971 – February 7, 2000)9 of 14
10. Ol’ Dirty Bastard (November 15, 1968 – November 13, 2004)10 of 14
11. Tupac (June 16, 1971 – September 13, 1996)11 of 14
12. Slim Dunkin (1987- December 16, 2011)12 of 14
13. MCA (August 5, 1964 – May 4, 2012)13 of 14
14. Mac Daddy of Kriss Kross (August 11, 1978–May 1, 2013)14 of 14
comments – add yours