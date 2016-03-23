The Boom Family Mourns The Death Of Phife Dawg {Exclusive Video}

You can hear that pure emotion of sadness pouring out their voices on The Ed Lover Morning Show this morning.
If you missed it, we created a paying homage montage video for Phife Dawg, including exclusive audio and video from Ed Lover, Monie Love, Phife Dawg himself, and DJ Jay Ski.
As saddening of a moment this may be for everyone, it’s important that we honor the legacy that Phife and A Tribe Called Quest left on hip-hop, and together as a community, keep that legacy alive and well for the world to see!
#RIP Phife
ATCQ Through The Years
1. Q-Tip and Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest perform as part of the Smokin Grooves Tour at Shoreline Amphitheatre on September 1, 1996.Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. Q-Tip and Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest perform as part of Lollapalooza 1994 at Shoreline Amphitheatre.Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest during Rock the Bells Concert – August 6, 2006 at Sleep Train Pavilion in Concord, California.Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest performs as part of Rock the Bells 2010 at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 22, 2010 in Mountain View, California.Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. Q-Tip and Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest perform during the 7th Annual Rock The Bells festival on Governors Island.Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. Phife at the ‘Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest’ Premiere at the Temple Theater during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2011 in Park City, Utah.Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest attends SPiN Decision Makers Panel With Hype Williams presented by Bing on January 23, 2011 in Park City, Utah.Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest visits the Tribeca Film Festival 2011 portrait studio on April 27, 2011.Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. Phife Dawg, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and Jarobi White attend the Los Angeles Premiere of ‘Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest’ After Party on June 24, 2011.Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. Phife Dawg and Q-Tip perform onstage at the 2012 BET Hip-Hop Awards at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on September 29, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia.Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. Q-Tip and Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest perform on the main stage on day 3 of the Yahoo! Wireless Festival at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on July 14, 2013 in London.Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. Phife of A Tribe Called Quest performs at 2013 H2O Music Festival at Los Angeles Historical Park on August 17, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. Phife Dawg and Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest perform at Univision Radio’s H2O music festival at Los Angeles state historic park on August 17, 2013.Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. Phife Dawg performs for the #BigTicket showcase at Tattoo on February 6, 2015 in Toronto, Canada.Source:Getty 14 of 15
15. Phife Dawg and Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest perform during Hot 97’s ‘Busta Rhymes And Friends: Hot For The Holidays’ concert at Prudential Center on December 5, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey.Source:Getty 15 of 15
