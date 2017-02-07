[Video] Phife Dawg Explains “What J Dilla Meant To Him”

On the birthday of legendary producer J Dilla, here’s an interview with fellow Hip-Hop legend Phife Dawg. The A Tribe Called Quest member speaks on what Dilla meant to him as a producer and a friend. Dilla produced may hits for #ATCQ and one of the last singles from Phife himself entitled “Dear Dilla.”

As fate would have it, we would also lose Phife to illness in 2016. May both artists and incredible figures in the art we call Hip-Hop rest in peace.

