[Video] Phife Dawg Explains “What J Dilla Meant To Him”

On the birthday of legendary producer J Dilla, here’s an interview with fellow Hip-Hop legend Phife Dawg. The A Tribe Called Quest member speaks on what Dilla meant to him as a producer and a friend. Dilla produced may hits for #ATCQ and one of the last singles from Phife himself entitled “Dear Dilla.”
As fate would have it, we would also lose Phife to illness in 2016. May both artists and incredible figures in the art we call Hip-Hop rest in peace.
They Reminisce Over You: Rappers Gone Too Soon
They Reminisce Over You: Rappers Gone Too Soon
1. Eazy-E (September 7, 1963 – March 26, 1995)1 of 14
2. Heavy D (May 24, 1967 – November 8, 2011)2 of 14
3. Jam Master Jay (January 21, 1965 – October 30, 2002)3 of 14
4. Left Eye (May 27, 1971 – April 25, 2002)4 of 14
5. Nate Dogg (August 19, 1969 – March 15, 2011)5 of 14
6. Notorious B.I.G. (May 21, 1972 – March 9, 1997)6 of 14
7. Pimp C (December 29, 1973 – December 4, 2007)7 of 14
8. Big L (May 30, 1974 – February 15, 1999)8 of 14
9. Big Pun (November 10, 1971 – February 7, 2000)9 of 14
10. Ol’ Dirty Bastard (November 15, 1968 – November 13, 2004)10 of 14
11. Tupac (June 16, 1971 – September 13, 1996)11 of 14
12. Slim Dunkin (1987- December 16, 2011)12 of 14
13. MCA (August 5, 1964 – May 4, 2012)13 of 14
14. Mac Daddy of Kriss Kross (August 11, 1978–May 1, 2013)14 of 14
