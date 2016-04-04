Dreezy On Meeting Her “Idol” Lil Wayne, Struggle Rappers In Her DMs, & Partying With Rae Sremmurd

Over the past four years, Chicago has offered up an assortment of young talent rooted in hip-hop.

From drill rappers like Chief Keef and King Louie to mainstream rappers like Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa, there’s no shortage of artists reigning from the Windy City. Although hip-hop is traditionally a “boys only” club, there have been dozens of young women creating a name for themselves in the male-dominated space – Dreezy being one of them.

The Chicago native first burst onto the scene when her freestyle of Nicki Minaj‘s “Chi-Raq” went viral. Soon thereafter, Dreezy appeared on hip-hop legend Common‘s tenth studio LP Nobody’s Smiling and released her Interscope debut From Now On on Christmas Day.

On the heels of collaborating with fellow Chicagoan Jeremih on “Body,” we caught up with Dreezy down at SXSW to discuss her position in the rap game, partying with her friends, her debut LP, and of course, boys.

Watch our exclusive interview with Dreezy up top.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: