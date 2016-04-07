Melissa McCarthy Talks “The Boss,” Working With Her Husband, & T.I.’s Secret Collaborator

More often than not, working with your significant other is a recipe for disaster. That’s not the case, though, when it comes to Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone.

This time around, McCarthy stars in her husband’s newest film, The Boss. The comedy follows Michelle, a titan of industry played by McCarthy, who is sent to prison after she’s caught insider training. Upon release, she emerges ready to rebrand herself as America’s newest sweetheart.

What is it like working on set with your bae? Well, for Falcone, that means suffering a little bit of pain (in his cameo, at least). The couple themselves revealed this isn’t the first time McCarthy “accidentally” inflicted physical pain on her husband. In fact, there was a month and a half where Falcone’s manhood suffered. What made it stop? We got the inside scoop.

While McCarthy may be good at pulling jokes on her husband, she can’t quite spit a freestyle like T-Pain. However, you may be seeing a collab from Boss costar Kristen Bell and T.I. soon…

Check out the video above for the details. The Boss is in theaters everywhere April 8.