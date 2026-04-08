DC Traffic Alert: Cherry Blossom Parade Closures

Drivers in Washington, D.C. should prepare for significant traffic disruptions this weekend as the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade returns on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

City officials have announced extensive road closures and parking restrictions throughout Northwest and Southwest D.C., particularly along major routes like Constitution Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue, and Independence Avenue. The parade, one of the city’s most anticipated spring events, is expected to draw large crowds. This will bring increased pedestrian traffic and limited roadway access.

The event will bring a full day of road closures and parking restrictions across multiple areas of the city, particularly near the National Mall and surrounding downtown corridors. Officials are urging motorists to plan ahead, expect delays, and use alternate routes where possible.

Emergency No Parking (3:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

Emergency no parking restrictions will be in effect along the following streets: