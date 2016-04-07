Ro James Talks Hollering At Women, Touring With K. Michelle, & New Album “El Dorado”

Singer/songwriter Ro James has been building a steady buzz in the music industry over the past few years, and after releasing his three-part EP series, Coke, Jack, & Cadillacs back in 2013, he’s back with a brand new LP.

Taking a hiatus from the limelight, the gold-toothed crooner returned to the forefront of R&B with the release of his viral video “Get Out My Way” in late 2015. As the new year is well on its way, Ro’s readying his major label debut LP El Dorado.

We caught up with the “Permission” artist down at SXSW to discuss the arrival of his new album, joining K. Michelle on tour, and of course, the proper way to holler at a woman.

Watch our exclusive interview with Ro James up top.