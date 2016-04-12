Bill O’Reilly Says Black Youth Are “Ill-Educated & Have Tattoos On Their Heads”

No one seems to be able to upstage Donald Trump on live national television during the 2016 presidential campaign. But that all changed Monday night.

As the GOP front-runner addressed how he would create jobs for African-Americans, Fox News host Bill O’Reilly offered the following:

“ …how are you going to get jobs for them? Many of them are ill-educated and have tattoos on their foreheads, and I hate to be generalized about it, but it’s true. If you look at all the educational statistics, how are you going to get jobs for people who aren’t qualified for jobs?”

Amazingly, Trump did not acknowledge the disparaging remark, but he did not admonish O’Reilly for issuing the bigoted phrase either.

NewsOne Now panelist Angela Rye called O’Reilly’s remarks “crazy” and “ridiculous.”

“Donald Trump did not push back,” said Rye. “He allowed that foolishness to continue … If you want to be the president of America, as this president said ‘of all Americas’ — you need to be able to push back on the stereotypes and the bigotry that you are allowing to be spewed out of this cable host’s mouth.”

Roland Martin called O’Reilly out for uttering the racially charged remarks, challenging him to a debate to address issues related to race as well as education: “You’re not going to sit here and make some stupid comments saying ‘most Black youth are ill-educated,’ but then you don’t want to have a real discussion about the education system in America.”

He added, “You are not going to sit here and say they got tattoos on their forehead, which is pretty damn stupid.”

O’Reilly’s ill-educated forehead tattoo comment was not the only remark Martin has taken issue with recently. The NewsOne Now host then blasted O’Reilly for saying he “does not see racism” in his world.

“Guess what,” Martin said. “Your comment you just made is likely why.”

Watch Roland Martin, Angela Rye, and the rest of the NewsOne Now panel discuss Bill O’Reilly’s outrageous remarks in the video clip above.

