Exclusive: Kim Fields Sets The Record Straight On ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Rumors

Actress Kim Fields doesn’t have time to entertain petty rumors.

Fresh off her first season on RHOA and in between twirling on all of her haters on Dancing With The Stars, the star told HelloBeautiful that she is far too busy focusing on all of the great things happening in her career to worry about people speculating about her next move.

“No decisions have been made about RHOA, as I am focusing on my dancing adventure” she told HB.

“When designing a career, as I have been doing for the last 40 years, there are many factors involved,” Kim explained, adding that she considers all of her blessings and opportunities before deciding what is best for her and for her family.

And the 46-year-old Living Single star doesn’t let petty rumors about her home life even phase her. This week, tabloids circulated reports that she was upset that Bravo producers allowed storylines about her husband’s sexuality to play out and that she based her next move off of those feelings.

But Kim ensured us that rumors are simply rumors and that everything she does is based on her career and her family.

“Any and all decisions made about my career are based on those factors, period,” she added.

While she told our friends at the Rickey Smiley Morning Show last month that she is “done” with RHOA, we know that being the boss that she is, Kim is smart to leave all doors open.

Never say never.

For now, tune in to see Kim slaying on Dancing with the Stars on Mondays on ABC.

