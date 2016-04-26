Extra Butter: Bella Thorne Gives The Most Ratchet Interview Ever

Playstation brings its classic video game Ratchet and Clank to the big screen using the voices of Bella Thorne, Rosario Dawson, Paul Giamatti and voiceover god, James Arnold Taylor.
The animated movie doesn’t stray far from the video game in graphics and storyline. In it, the galaxy comes under the threat of a nefarious space captain, leaving a mechanic and his newfound robot ally to join an elite squad of combatants and help save the universe.
I chatted with Bella and James and decided to put a little twist on my interview. Since ratchet is a popular hip-hop slang term, I decided to get the dirty details on their most low-down moments. As it turns out, Bella is rather ratchet.
Watch the interview above and see Ratchet and Clank in theaters this Friday, April 29.
Celebrity Ratchetness At Its Best (PHOTOS)
10 photos Launch gallery
1. 1. Rihanna gets really ratchet and rolls weed on her bodyguard's head at Coachella.
2. 2. Chris Brown's beau Karrueche is ratchet, but she embraces herself and has fun with it!
3. 3. Ke$ha pees in the street and then twitpics a picture of the incident- ratchet in its rarest form.
4. 4. While on a yacht, Sasha Baron Cohen throws Elisabetta Canalis overboard!
5. 5. Evelyn Lozada was photographed throwing ones in a strip club... A ratchet act indeed.
6. 6. Diamond's duck lip pose has grown on us, but it still is a bit ratchet.
7. 7. Courtney Love lets it all go and she does it all on her twitpic account- Ratchet!
8. 8. Deena shows her ratchet nature while she puts her booty on display for the world to see.
9. 9. Kreayshawn poses for the cameras, tatted up and drinking a beer.
10. 10. Lil B and his "Based God" movement is definitely part of recent ratchet news.
