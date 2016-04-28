Prince’s Music Sales Soar After Death

It’s been one week since the untimely passing of Prince.

In memory of the icon, Prince’s $10 million dollar Paisley Park mansion may be transformed into a Graceland-like museum for fans to visit and enjoy, but until that happens, Prince fans still have his music to experience over and over again.

Since his death, listeners have purchased 2.3 million of his tracks; 239,000 albums were sold on the day Prince died and over this past weekend, another 399,000 albums were added, thrusting “The Purple One” back into Billboard’s Top 200 chart.

According to CNN Money, Prince’s album sales are up over 16,000 percent since his passing.

NewsOne Now guest host and friend of the artist Van Jones said, “I know exactly the smile and exactly the strut that he would have had” knowing the Eiffel Tower in France and Niagara Falls were lit with purple lights to honor him.

Jones continued, “We’re trying to stay positive and celebrate the fact that this was a Black kid from Minnesota, growing up in a White town, family kind of broken apart, touches an instrument and figures out just like his daddy he’s got something, and decides that he’s not going to play small with it — he’s not going to apologize for it.”

“He’s telling record executives ‘I’m going to produce my own stuff, step back,’” said Jones. “Can you imagine what those record executives were thinking?”

The NewsOne Now guest host later said, “His name is one syllable and it’s good on seven continents, and he owns a color.”

