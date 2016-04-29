Extra Butter: Jordan Peele & Keegan-Michael Key Talk “Keanu,” Running Against Trump For President, & More

A movie based around a kitten? That’s right. And whether you’re a “cat person” or not, you’ll be in love with the kitten star of Keanu by the end of the film.
Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key’s first movie is everything you would expect from the two comedians. Having presented their view of the world for years through the show Key & Peele, the comedic duo stays true to form in Keanu; spoofing racial stereotypes, “code-switching,” and old school humor.
Being the dynamic duo they are, it only makes sense the two should run for president against Donald Trump. So, what would their plan be to take down the GOP frontrunner? We got the inside scoop.
On a serious note, costar Nia Long also opened up to us about where she was when news broke of Prince’s tragic death, and Jason Mitchell discussed how we can keep The Purple One’s legacy alive.
Check out the video above for more details. Keanu is in theaters everywhere May 29.
Prince Through The Years
23 photos Launch gallery
1. Prince speaks onstage during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Source:Getty
1 of 23
2. Prince at the Grammy Awards.
Source:Getty
2 of 23
3. Prince speaks onstage during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center.
Source:Getty
3 of 23
4. Prince performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 10, 1997 in Mountain View, California.
Source:Getty
4 of 23
5. Musician Prince speaks onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Source:Getty
5 of 23
6. Prince plays guitar on stage during a concert, 1985.
Source:Getty
6 of 23
7. US singer Prince attends the French Tennis Open round of sixteen match between Spain's Rafael Nadal and Serbia's Dusan Lajovic at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on June 2, 2014.
Source:Getty
7 of 23
8. Prince performs on stage, London, 1993.
Source:Getty
8 of 23
9. Prince performs on stage on the Hit N Run-Parade Tour, Wembley Arena, London, August 1986.
Source:Getty
9 of 23
10. American singer and songwriter Prince stands on stage with his arms outstretched, wearing high-waisted white pants, circa 1990.
Source:Getty
10 of 23
11. American singer-songwriter Prince performing on stage, 1986.
Source:Getty
11 of 23
12. Recording artist Prince leaving the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 25, 2007 in West Hollywood.
Source:Getty
12 of 23
13. Musician Prince accepts the Male R&B Award (L) from actress Mo'Nique and singer Rihanna onstage at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2006.
Source:Getty
13 of 23
14. Prince performing at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, Calif. on October 10th, 1997.
Source:Getty
14 of 23
15. Musician Prince holds up singer Patti LaBelle's shoe during her performance at the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010.
Source:Getty
15 of 23
16. Musician Prince performs during the Super Bowl XLI Half-Time Press Conference at the Miami Convention Center on February 1, 2007 in Miami, Florida.
Source:Getty
16 of 23
17. Prince performing in NYC at the Bottom Line on February 15, 1980.
Source:Getty
17 of 23
18. RITZ CLUB Photo of Prince.
Source:Getty
18 of 23
19. Prince stands up to collect the award for Best International Artist at the British Record Industry Awards.
Source:Getty
19 of 23
20. Singers Sheila E (left) and Prince arriving for a tour of Britain, July 25th 1988.
Source:Getty
20 of 23
21. Kim Basinger with singer Prince, circa 1988.
Source:Getty
21 of 23
22. Prince at the MTV/VH1 Party, Round House, London.
Source:Getty
22 of 23
23. Goodbye Prince. Rest in Peace.
Source:Getty
23 of 23