Extra Butter: Jordan Peele & Keegan-Michael Key Talk “Keanu,” Running Against Trump For President, & More

Keanu is in theaters everywhere May 29.

kysdc Staff | 04.29.16
A movie based around a kitten? That’s right. And whether you’re a “cat person” or not, you’ll be in love with the kitten star of Keanu by the end of the film.

Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key’s first movie is everything you would expect from the two comedians. Having presented their view of the world for years through the show Key & Peele, the comedic duo stays true to form in Keanu; spoofing racial stereotypes, “code-switching,” and old school humor.

Being the dynamic duo they are, it only makes sense the two should run for president against Donald Trump. So, what would their plan be to take down the GOP frontrunner? We got the inside scoop.

On a serious note, costar Nia Long also opened up to us about where she was when news broke of Prince’s tragic death, and Jason Mitchell discussed how we can keep The Purple One’s legacy alive.

Check out the video above for more details. Keanu is in theaters everywhere May 29.

