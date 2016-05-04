Socially Decoded: Birdman’s “Respeck” Interview

Last week, Birdman had the internet going nuts, creating memes, and cracking jokes after his now infamous interview with The Breakfast Club. The showdown spawned great sayings like “Put some respeck on my name,” “All tree of y’all,” and “Are y’all finished or y’all done?”
So it was a no-brainer the trolls on Socially Decoded would roast Birdman for throwing a tantrum on air.
Mouse Jones, Dustin Ross, Cleverly Chloe, Kamie Crawford, Desi Johnson, Taqee Bond, and more all come to share their opinions on Baby’s Breakfast Club temper tantrum on the latest episode; watch above.
Father & Son: 12 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times
12 photos Launch gallery
Father & Son: 12 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times
1. Because bros have each other's backs.Source:Getty 1 of 12
2. Because bros hit the stage together.Source:Getty 2 of 12
3. Because bros tell each other jokes.Source:Getty 3 of 12
4. Because bros pose for pics together.Source:Getty 4 of 12
5. Because bros style on 'em in photo shoots.Source:Getty 5 of 12
6. Because bros shine together.Source:Splash 6 of 12
7. Because bros give bros hugs.Source:Getty 7 of 12
8. Because bros squash the beef no matter what.Source:Getty 8 of 12
9. Because bros make hits together.Source:Getty 9 of 12
10. Because bros rap together.Source:Getty 10 of 12
11. Because bros endure boring events together.Source:Getty 11 of 12
12. Because bros give each other props.Source:Getty 12 of 12
comments – add yours