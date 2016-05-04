Socially Decoded: Birdman’s “Respeck” Interview

Last week, Birdman had the internet going nuts, creating memes, and cracking jokes after his now infamous interview with The Breakfast Club. The showdown spawned great sayings like “Put some respeck on my name,” “All tree of y’all,” and “Are y’all finished or y’all done?”

So it was a no-brainer the trolls on Socially Decoded would roast Birdman for throwing a tantrum on air.

Mouse Jones, Dustin Ross, Cleverly Chloe, Kamie Crawford, Desi Johnson, Taqee Bond, and more all come to share their opinions on Baby’s Breakfast Club temper tantrum on the latest episode; watch above.