Presidential Race Pivots To General Election After Indiana Primaries

Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump won their party’s respective primary contests Tuesday night in Indiana. Trump’s win forced Ted Cruz to announce he will be suspending his campaign for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.

Here’s a look at the latest Republican delegate count:

Donald Trump: 1053 delegates

Ted Cruz: 572 delegates

John Kasich: 156 delegates

1,237 delegates are needed to clinch the Republican nomination.

As for the Democratic race, Bernie Sanders’ upset win allows the Senator to press on towards the Democratic convention. Former secretary of State Hillary Clinton is beginning to turn her focus to Trump and the general election in November.

Here’s a look at the latest Democratic delegate count:

Hillary Clinton: 2217 delegates

Bernie Sanders: 1443 delegates

2,383 delegates are needed to clinch the Democratic nomination.

During Wednesday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discuss the current state of the race for the White House, what Trump’s win means for the GOP, and if Sanders should end his campaign to allow Clinton to focus on November.

Martin insisted Sen. Sanders should not drop out of the race, because he forces Clinton to address progressive issues. Panelist David Swerdlick disagreed with the NewsOne Now host, saying, “While Cruz was there battling Trump, I thought it was fine for the Clinton camp to be battling with Sanders.” He added, “Now that Cruz is out of the way and Trump can turn his full attention to Clinton, I think that the Clinton camp would like to be able to sort out how they’re going to be able to respond to Trump.”

GOP strategist Paris Dennard said, “Hillary Clinton is on the verge of having a repeat of what happened to Barack Obama, if she is not careful. She has got to keep the focus on Bernie Sanders, because he has the opportunity to win over superdelegates.”

Switching gears to the Republican Party now that Cruz has bowed out of the race, Dennard said, “If we want a win in November, we’ve got to get around Donald Trump.” He continued, “A no vote or staying at home is actually a vote for Hillary Clinton.”

When asked if he supports Trump’s candidacy, Dennard said, “I will support Trump because he is the Republican nominee and I want the Republicans to win.”

Martin pressed the GOP political strategist about his comment and said, “You’re not voting your conscience,” then asked if he believes that Trump is a conservative.

Dennard responded, “I didn’t say I was going to vote for a conservative … I believe he is better for the country” than Clinton.

Lauren Victoria Burke believes Trump’s nomination creates a “huge problem” for the Republican Party.

Martin wrapped the segment, saying, “I don’t claim any party, no party will ever claim me, but I’m also a person of conscience.”

He continued, “There is no way in hell — I don’t care if I was Republican — I can walk in a booth and vote for Donald Trump with the stuff that he’s said about women, stuff he’s said about Latinos, stuff he’s said about Muslims.”

Martin looked at Dennard and said, “If that’s the person you want in control of our negotiating and the nuclear codes — pray.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the current state of the race for the White House in the video clip above.

