We Ubered Around New York City With MADEINTYO & This Is What Happened

Atlanta by way of Tokyo rapper MADEINTYO burst onto the music scene when his K.Swisha-produced song “Uber Everywhere” went viral on the ‘net.

Since then, the “Chocolate Shake” artist has released not one, but two dope projects. During a visit in New York City, we caught up with the L.A.-based emcee to discuss the rise of his viral hit “Uber Everywhere,” growing up in Tokyo, and collaborating with Atlanta super producer Metro Boomin.

MADEINTYO also gushed about his girlfriend Distorted, a visual artist from Philly who’s been cosigned by recording artists like Erykah Badu and Action Bronson.

In the next few weeks, MADEINTYO will hit the road with Tory Lanez and A$AP Ferg on their “Level Up” tour. Click here to download MADEINTYO’s You Are Forgiven 2 project.

Watch our exclusive interview with MADEINTYO up top.