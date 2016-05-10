Fit!Live!Win! The Israeli Mixed Martial Art Of Krav Maga Can Help You Get In Shape

Krav Maga, created by the Israeli military in the 1940s, is a self-defense technique that infuses boxing, wrestling, and fighting moves. The unique fighting technique has been modified for police as well as civilian use and is now being used as a workout.

Charles Cherry, Co-Owner of Bowie Mixed Martial Arts and an expert in Krav Maga, joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss how the fighting style can be used to help you get in shape and de-stress during this week’s installment of Fit!Live!Win!

Cherry explained Krav Maga is different from most martial arts because of the “philosophy behind the training.”

According to the mixed martial arts expert, Krav Maga is a “really aggressive martial art that teaches situational awareness — it’s a martial art that can be applied to daily life.”

Cherry said the practice of Krav Maga teaches people to be aware of their surroundings and know “where your exits are if something went bad — what steps you would take” to get out of there if you had to in a hurry.

The benefits of Krav Maga not only include increasing the chances of getting out of a sticky situation, they also include:

Building confidence

Increased awareness

Increased physical strength

Improved reflexes

Stress relief

Cherry said the Israeli martial art helps people get in shape and “if God forbid that unfortunate event happened,” you would “be in shape to be able to get through it.”

He added, as stamina and conditioning improves, those who take the classes will also see an increase in their confidence “as they start progressing through the techniques and learning the system.”

All of us have to deal with varying levels of stress in our lives and Cherry believes the art is perfect for stress relief. He jokingly told Martin, “going to work out, hitting bags, sometimes hitting people, relieves stress.”

Watch Roland Martin and Charles Cherry discuss the benefits of the mixed martial art of Krav Maga in the video clip above.

For more information about Krav Maga, visit mmaofbowie.com.

TV One’s NewsOne Now has moved to 7 A.M. ET, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

Fit!Live!Win! Get A Cheap, Quick, Full Body Workout With Kettlebells

Also On 93.9 WKYS: