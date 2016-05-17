Socially Decoded: Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s Shocking Baby Announcement

This week on Socially Decoded, we chat about two of our favorite people one more time: Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian. The seemingly unlikely duo broke the internet a few weeks ago when they announced they were expecting a child together.
Chyna broke the news via a pregnancy emoji and Rob opened up a little more when he wished his fiancée and baby mama a Happy Mother’s Day.
Add in the response from Black Twitter and we have the makings of one of the best episodes ever.
On this week’s special, we tapped Dustin from the “Friend Zone” podcast, Walt from VH1’s Black Ink Crew, Ashlee Ray and Tanyka from the “I’m Doing This Because FM Won’t Hire Me” podcast, and Instagram sensations Kayla Nicole, Shonda, and more.
Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians
1. Although Chyna didn't win the legal battle to have her name officially changed to Angela Kardashian, she had Kris Jenner and the kids shook that she'd be the newest sister.Source:Getty 1 of 7
2. Despite being exposed as a cheater and scammer by Rob, Chyna always seems to remain unbothered.Source:Splash News 2 of 7
3. After news broke that Chyna and Rob were expecting, even Kim had to wave her white flag and bow down to Mrs. White (Chyna's real last name).Source:Getty 3 of 7
4. If things miraculously work out between her and Rob, Chyna will soon be the first Blac Kardashian. Well, the fam has always bet on black.Source:Getty 4 of 7
5. Hair! A Blac Chyna signature and she slays every color. Sorry, Kylie.Source:Instagram 5 of 7
6. Chyna managed to get her own reality show, despite her tumultuous relationship with Rob.Source:Instagram 6 of 7
7. Chyna became friends with her former bestie Kim Kardashian arch nemesis Amber Rose. Petty queens stick together.Source:Instagram 7 of 7
