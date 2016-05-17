Socially Decoded: Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s Shocking Baby Announcement

#BlacRob broke the internet a few weeks ago when they announced they were expecting a child together.

This week on Socially Decoded, we chat about two of our favorite people one more time: Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian. The seemingly unlikely duo broke the internet a few weeks ago when they announced they were expecting a child together.

Chyna broke the news via a pregnancy emoji and Rob opened up a little more when he wished his fiancée and baby mama a Happy Mother’s Day.

Add in the response from Black Twitter and we have the makings of one of the best episodes ever.

On this week’s special, we tapped Dustin from the “Friend Zone” podcast, Walt from VH1’s Black Ink Crew, Ashlee Ray and Tanyka from the “I’m Doing This Because FM Won’t Hire Me” podcast, and Instagram sensations Kayla Nicole, Shonda, and more.

Check out all the hilarity above.

The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna. Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy's girlfriend's brother isn't enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner. Check out all the times Blac Chyna won against the famous family.

