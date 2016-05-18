Chris Brown & T-Pain “Bring It Back” (NEW MUSIC)

Following news that he was booted off a private jet for smoking a little gas, Chris Brown drops his new collaboration with T-Pain.

It’s been seven years since we’ve gotten a Pretty Boy/Nappy Boy collab, but they’ve returned with “Bring It Back.” The song sounds like it was recorded a few years ago, but it finally surfaced on the ‘net today.

Both Chris Brown and T-Pain are readying new albums. Despite releasing his seventh studio record Royalty six months ago, Chris is already prepping to release his eighth studio LP Heartbreak on a Full Moon. T-Pain’s also putting the final touches on his oft-delayed Stoicville: The Phoenix album.

Take a listen to Breezy and T-Pain’s new record below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty