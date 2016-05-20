National
The Dallas Cowboys Will Sell Ezekiel Elliott Crop-Top Shirts

Ezekiel Elliott may be one of the best running backs on the field right now. But anyone outside of sports know The Ohio State alumni as the guy who wore a crop-top jersey on the field and a cropped button-up to the draft.

Normally someone would be clowned for the look, but Elliott’s talents negate that. As a sophomore in 2014, he had 18 touchdowns, and had 273 catches.

In 2015, the NCAA banned crop-top jerseys, but Elliot still flourished on the field while fully clothed. Now, he is a Dallas Cowboy and the franchise has decided to honor the newcomer by selling Cowboys crop-top t-shirts that will hit the team store soon.

Elliott recently signed a four-year, $24.9 million contract. He hasn’t played a game in the NFL yet, but is already making huge leaps with building his brand.

What better way to start your rookie year?

