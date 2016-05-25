Student With Cerebral Palsy Walks For The First Time To Get Diploma

A high school senior in Oklahoma surprised his classmates with something they never thought they’d see.

Micah McDade walked for the first time during his high school graduation to receive his diploma.

The Okmulgee High School senior suffers from cerebral palsy and is wheelchair-bound, but months ago, he made the decision that he wanted to walk across the stage to accept his diploma.

Okmulgee News reported that McDade was working “behind the scenes” to achieve his goal of walking on graduation day.

“Micah was pushed in his wheelchair to the graduation stage in Harmon Stadium. With shock and surprise, his graduating class and the whole audience realized what he was about to attempt. Yes, Micah stepped out onto the stage. There was barely a dry eye in the audience as the crowds stood and cheered him on every step of the way.”

