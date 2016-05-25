Legendary Baseball Player Tony Gwynn’s Family Files Lawsuit Against Big Tobacco

The family of the late baseball legend Tony Gwynn has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the tobacco industry.

Gwynn used smokeless tobacco for 31 years, admitted he had an addiction to the substance and in 2014, he died from salivary gland cancer at the age of 54.

The lawsuit targets Altria Group, Inc., formerly Philip Morris Companies, Inc., which makes Skoal chewing tobacco. The company gave Gwynn free samples of the product during his college years.

The suit also alleges the tobacco company did not mention the highly addictive nature of the substance.

According to USA Today, the lawsuit filed by Gwynn’s family is seeking unspecified damages. His family says the company purposely targeted Gwynn to market their products to African-Americans.

