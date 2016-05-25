Meals With Misha: Seven-Layer Dip

With Memorial Day Weekend on the horizon, there’s only one thing on our minds – BBQs!

OK, maybe there are a few other things to think about – like healthy eating to get those bikini bodies right for summer and all the other fun activities that come with MDW.

But food-wise, there’s more than grilling when it comes to a good BBQ; you can’t forget about the sides and appetizers. If you are looking for something easy to contribute to the party, this Seven-Layer Dip recipe is all you need.

Check out the step-by-step directions below and peep the video up top for a visual.

Ingredients:

Prepared Guacamole

Shredded Iceberg Lettuce

Salsa

Sliced Black Olives

Chopped Scallions

Sour Cream

Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Tortilla Chips

Directions:

Grab a deep glass bakeware dish big enough to fit all the layers; 15×10 is a good size. The amount of each ingredient will vary depending on the size of your dish.

Spread the guacamole in the bottom of the dish, homemade or store-bought – whichever you prefer. Top with shredded lettuce, salsa, sliced black olives, and chopped scallions. Spread the sour cream evenly over the layers, then top with shredded cheddar cheese.

Refrigerate until it’s time to party. Serve with a bowl of tortilla chips and enjoy!

