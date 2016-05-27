Here’s What Happened When Chrissy Teigen Tried To Go Vegan

Chrissy Teigen is one of our favorite foodies. After all, her cookbook Cravings includes all of the guilty pleasures one could dream of, and we never get tired of watching her whip the recipes up on Instagram.

So, when she announced a rather drastic lifestyle change yesterday, we couldn’t help but feel surprised. The new mom took to Twitter to share the news that she’d adopted a vegan lifestyle, but the move wasn’t exactly going as planned, as shown by her first tweet below.

i have been vegan for 12 hours and I've said it 14 times today — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2016

Twitter users poked fun at the idea but as always, Chrissy kept a sense of humor about it all.

and now it is time for rib eye wednesdays. don't question my veganism. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2016

chrissy vegan — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2016

Her 12-hour experience was officially brought to an end when she shared a photo of herself with hubby John Legend as he spooned red meat onto his dinner plate.

that was fun. my book, the 12 hour vegan, out now pic.twitter.com/fJA9joCMvt — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2016

Epic fail? Probably for the best. Now we can get back to focusing on what really matters: their adorable newborn Luna.

Check out the recent video and photo Chrissy shared of their bundle of joy below.

