Here’s What Happened When Chrissy Teigen Tried To Go Vegan

Chrissy's experiment was short-lived.

Chrissy Teigen is one of our favorite foodies. After all, her cookbook Cravings includes all of the guilty pleasures one could dream of, and we never get tired of watching her whip the recipes up on Instagram.

So, when she announced a rather drastic lifestyle change yesterday, we couldn’t help but feel surprised. The new mom took to Twitter to share the news that she’d adopted a vegan lifestyle, but the move wasn’t exactly going as planned, as shown by her first tweet below.

Twitter users poked fun at the idea but as always, Chrissy kept a sense of humor about it all.

Her 12-hour experience was officially brought to an end when she shared a photo of herself with hubby John Legend as he spooned red meat onto his dinner plate.

Epic fail? Probably for the best. Now we can get back to focusing on what really matters: their adorable newborn Luna.

Check out the recent video and photo Chrissy shared of their bundle of joy below.

The beginning!

Granny came from Ohio to meet Luna today

