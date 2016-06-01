Is Flint Water Improving? Experts Say Yes; But Is It Enough To Reclaim The City?

According to experts, the water in Flint, Michigan is improving.

The Virginia Tech – Flint Water Study team claims results from recent testing of a water flushing program are promising. The primary source of Flint’s water is now coming from the Detroit-based Great Lakes Water Authority.

Residents of Flint have been told to flush out their pipes once a day to continue to clear the system of the old lead and allow a new pipe coating process to take place.

Dr. Amy Pruden, principal investigator of the Flint Water Study team from Virginia Tech, spoke with Roland Martin on NewsOne Now via Skype to detail the ongoing water crisis in Flint and to discuss the improving water conditions.

Pruden explained the water in Flint is not safe for consumption and said, “Unfortunately it has taken longer than we’ve hoped based on the science that within three to five months that the coating on the pipes would have returned and that the water wold be drinkable.”

“At this point, it is good news that it is improving and that if folks use an NSF certified filter on the actual tap that they’re taking the water from to drink, that it is drinkable,” said Pruden.

The principal investigator of the Flint Water Study team shared with viewers Flint’s water is now “safe to bathe in, but there are folks that are reporting rashes.”

When asked if it will still be necessary to replace all of the pipes in the devastated city, Pruden said, “That is ideal … but that’s going to take a long time, that’s going to take a lot of money, it’s going to take some prioritization.”

