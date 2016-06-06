Aldis Hodge Talks The Physical And Mental Toll Of His Role In ‘Underground’ And His Rise To Heart Throb Status

Jaws dropped when 6’1, melanated, white-glimmery toothed Aldis Hodge popped up on the silver screen glistening and brave as “Noah” in the breakout hit ‘Underground.’

Fans immediately noticed not only his physical stature, but the nobility and strength he brought to the role.

‘Underground,’ produced by John Legend, follows the daring escape of slaves to freedom. The narrative zeroes in on the budding romance between Noah and Rosalie (played by Jurnee Smolett-Bell) and how their love supported their journey.

Hodge explains the script drew him in immediately–particularly when Noah took lashes for his love interest Rosalie in one hard to watch scene. At a time when some Black Americans (cough cough, Snoop Dogg) seem to be a little over the slave narrative story, Hodge emphasizes the importance of this story:

“I knew this was about the revelation not the victimization. People have not really dealt with that part of American history.

Despite the surface backlash, the show was well received, and will be returning for season 2 (inserts my praise dance).

This will give soon-to-be fans time to catch up on the latest episodes, and of course, fall in love with the glowing brown skin talent of this guy.

“Honestly I wasn’t even aware that I had a heart throb status, although, I was just talking about this, one media outlet labeled me a panty melter. Panty melter, that just sounds so dirty.”

You can watch the full interview below:

